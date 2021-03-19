March 18, 2021
Boxing News

BKFC 16 weights from Mississippi

Img 20210318 Wa0091

By Zach Hirsch at the scales

Reggie Barnett Jr. 135 vs. Demarcus “Chop Chop” Corley 135
Leonard Garcia 165 vs. Joe Elmore 164.3
Bobo O’Bannon 247.9 vs. Arnold Adams 258.1
Kaleb Harris 164.9 vs. Noah Cutter 134.8
Melvin Guillard 183.8 vs. Scott O´Shaughnessy 184.9
Adrian Miles 227.5 vs. Jason Fish 224.4
David Diaz 136 vs. Spencer Ruggeri 134.7
Brad Kelly 166 vs. Elvin Brito 163.8
Tyler Hill 176 vs. Zion Tomlinson 176
Ryan Jones 185.7 vs. Eric Thompson 186

Promoter: Bareknuckle Fighting LLC- David Feldman
Site: Civic Center, Biloxi, Mississippi
TV: Bare Knuckle TV app bktvapp.com

Beterbiev: We're ready for a fight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>