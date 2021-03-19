BKFC 16 weights from Mississippi By Zach Hirsch at the scales Reggie Barnett Jr. 135 vs. Demarcus “Chop Chop” Corley 135

Leonard Garcia 165 vs. Joe Elmore 164.3

Bobo O’Bannon 247.9 vs. Arnold Adams 258.1

Kaleb Harris 164.9 vs. Noah Cutter 134.8

Melvin Guillard 183.8 vs. Scott O´Shaughnessy 184.9

Adrian Miles 227.5 vs. Jason Fish 224.4

David Diaz 136 vs. Spencer Ruggeri 134.7

Brad Kelly 166 vs. Elvin Brito 163.8

Tyler Hill 176 vs. Zion Tomlinson 176

Ryan Jones 185.7 vs. Eric Thompson 186 Promoter: Bareknuckle Fighting LLC- David Feldman

Site: Civic Center, Biloxi, Mississippi

TV: Bare Knuckle TV app bktvapp.com Beterbiev: We're ready for a fight

