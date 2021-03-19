By Zach Hirsch at the scales
Reggie Barnett Jr. 135 vs. Demarcus “Chop Chop” Corley 135
Leonard Garcia 165 vs. Joe Elmore 164.3
Bobo O’Bannon 247.9 vs. Arnold Adams 258.1
Kaleb Harris 164.9 vs. Noah Cutter 134.8
Melvin Guillard 183.8 vs. Scott O´Shaughnessy 184.9
Adrian Miles 227.5 vs. Jason Fish 224.4
David Diaz 136 vs. Spencer Ruggeri 134.7
Brad Kelly 166 vs. Elvin Brito 163.8
Tyler Hill 176 vs. Zion Tomlinson 176
Ryan Jones 185.7 vs. Eric Thompson 186
Promoter: Bareknuckle Fighting LLC- David Feldman
Site: Civic Center, Biloxi, Mississippi
TV: Bare Knuckle TV app bktvapp.com