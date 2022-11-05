November 4, 2022
Boxing News

Moran stops Castañeda, wins Last Chance tourney

Antonio “Toño” Moran (29-5-1, 20 KOs) won $50,000 cash and the finale of ProBox TV’s innovative 140lb “Last Chance” tournament with a tenth round TKO over Kendo Castañeda (19-6, 9 KOs) on Friday night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Moran outboxed Castañeda all night long, dropping him with a body shot in round six, then putting him down twice in round ten to end it. Time was 1:28.

Lightweight KO artist Miguel “Explosivo” Madueno (28-1, 26 KOs) got back into the win column with a brutal fifth round KO to dethrone WBO Latino champion Juan “El Olympico” Huertas (16-4, 12 KOs). The end came when the aggressive Madueno battered Huertas to a knee and Huertas watched the referee count him out. Time was 2:15.

In a clash of unbeaten super featherweights, Ezequiel Borrero (6-0, 2 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Carlos Rosario (5-1, 3 KOs) by scores of 59-54, 60-54, 60-54.

Unbeaten super featherweight Dominic Valle (6-0, 4 KOs) went the distance for the first time, taking a six round unanimous decision over Jose Meza (8-8, 2 KOs). Scores were 58-56, 59-55, 59-55.

WBO approves Ioka-Franco clash

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Castañeda has 25 fights, but he’s probably taken about 45 fights worth of damage. Congrats to Moran; and I have enjoyed the tournament. Hopefully they will do another next year.

    Reply
    • >