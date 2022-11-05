Antonio “Toño” Moran (29-5-1, 20 KOs) won $50,000 cash and the finale of ProBox TV’s innovative 140lb “Last Chance” tournament with a tenth round TKO over Kendo Castañeda (19-6, 9 KOs) on Friday night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Moran outboxed Castañeda all night long, dropping him with a body shot in round six, then putting him down twice in round ten to end it. Time was 1:28.

Lightweight KO artist Miguel “Explosivo” Madueno (28-1, 26 KOs) got back into the win column with a brutal fifth round KO to dethrone WBO Latino champion Juan “El Olympico” Huertas (16-4, 12 KOs). The end came when the aggressive Madueno battered Huertas to a knee and Huertas watched the referee count him out. Time was 2:15.

In a clash of unbeaten super featherweights, Ezequiel Borrero (6-0, 2 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Carlos Rosario (5-1, 3 KOs) by scores of 59-54, 60-54, 60-54.

Unbeaten super featherweight Dominic Valle (6-0, 4 KOs) went the distance for the first time, taking a six round unanimous decision over Jose Meza (8-8, 2 KOs). Scores were 58-56, 59-55, 59-55.