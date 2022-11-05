Pull up a chair and get ready for about a 14-hour block of near-continuous boxing action.

Four preliminary bouts on the Bivol-Ramirez card from Abu Dhabi will begin streaming at 10AM ET, 7AM PT. The six-fight main card starts at 1:30PM ET, 10:30AM PT with Bivol-Ramirez probably starting around 5PM ET, 2PM PT.

Showtime’s three-bout countdown show on YouTube/Facebook begins at 6:30PM ET, 3:30PM PT, with the three-bout Showtime Championship Boxing telecast slated to start at 9:10PM ET, 6:10PM PT. Look for the Morrell-Yerbossynuly main event around 11PM ET, 8PM PT.