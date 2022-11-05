Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (3-0, 2 KOs) won a ten round split decision against Gohan Rodriguez (12-2-1, 1 KO) to retain his WBC International flyweight title. Scores were 96-94 and 96-95 Yafai, 96-95 Rodriguez. The pair were originally slated to meet on the ill-fated Eubank Jr-Benn undercard.
In an upset, unheralded super lightweight John Lawrence Ordonio (8-4-1, 4 KOs) outworked previously unbeaten local hero Majid Al Naqbi (7-1, 4 KOs) to take a four round unanimous decision. Scores were 40-36, 40-36, 39-37.
Former world champion Kal Yafai (27-1, 15 KOs) fought for the first time since losing his WBA super flyweight belt nearly three years ago, and barely got past journeyman Jerald Paclar (16-6-3, 9 KOs). Paclar dropped Yafai in round one and had him in all kinds of trouble. Yafai looked shaky for a few rounds, but then he did enough to squeak out a ten round unanimous decision by scores of 96-93, 96-93, 95-94.
Lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton (9-0, 3 KOs), son of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, quickly finished Denis Bartos (9-6, 6 KOs) in just 1:44. Bartos down twice from body shots.
Congratulations, Campbell Hatton. This kid is improving, working his ass off, and making his dad proud. He does not have Conor Benn’s talent, but he also does not cheat and make excuses after getting caught. Conor Benn & Jussie Smollett. Two guys who cheat, then try to lie themselves out of it. Campbell does not do that.
That guy may want to look for something else to do. It even seemed like Hatton was disappointed in Bartos’ performance after the fight.
boxing is a disgrace..kal yafai loses an obvious decision and because he`s the guy with the name and may have more money making potential the announcers disgrace their own integrity by blatantly acting as though the decision was warranted….
boxing has become a joke…it will be dead by 2030
They showed the fight highlights and only clips of Paclar landing were shown. What more do you need to know about the decision?
uncouth jay marks. YOU ARE RIGHT!! There are bad decisions in all walks of life. Since I love my account here, I am not going to use an obvious logical comparison. But, before midnight on Tuesday, that injustice will be corrected. I agree. Jerald Paclar was robbed, and the judges should be ashamed of themselves.