Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (3-0, 2 KOs) won a ten round split decision against Gohan Rodriguez (12-2-1, 1 KO) to retain his WBC International flyweight title. Scores were 96-94 and 96-95 Yafai, 96-95 Rodriguez. The pair were originally slated to meet on the ill-fated Eubank Jr-Benn undercard.

In an upset, unheralded super lightweight John Lawrence Ordonio (8-4-1, 4 KOs) outworked previously unbeaten local hero Majid Al Naqbi (7-1, 4 KOs) to take a four round unanimous decision. Scores were 40-36, 40-36, 39-37.

Former world champion Kal Yafai (27-1, 15 KOs) fought for the first time since losing his WBA super flyweight belt nearly three years ago, and barely got past journeyman Jerald Paclar (16-6-3, 9 KOs). Paclar dropped Yafai in round one and had him in all kinds of trouble. Yafai looked shaky for a few rounds, but then he did enough to squeak out a ten round unanimous decision by scores of 96-93, 96-93, 95-94.

Lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton (9-0, 3 KOs), son of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, quickly finished Denis Bartos (9-6, 6 KOs) in just 1:44. Bartos down twice from body shots.