Rakhimov stops Barrett for IBF 130lb title Unbeaten super featherweight Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) scored a come-from-behind ninth round KO over Zelfa Barrett (28-2, 16 KOs) to claim the vacant IBF world title on Saturday night at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Barrett dropped Rakhimov in round three and looked headed toward the title, but Rakhimov suddenly turned the tables, flooring a spent Barrett twice in round nine to end it. Time was 2:35. Bivol-Ramirez Undercard Results Like this: Like Loading...

