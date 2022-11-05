In a clash for the undisputed female super lightweight world title, unbeaten Chantelle “Il Capo” Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) outpointed currently undisputed welterweight champ Jessica “Caskilla” McCaskill (12-3, 5 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Cameron schooled McCaskill in the first half of the fight. McCaskill rallied down the stretch, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 97-93, 96-94, 96-94, all for Cameron. McCaskill dropped down in weight in an attempt to secure the 140lb belts. Cameron retained her IBF and WBC belts, and added the vacant WBA and WBO belts to reach undisputed status.

