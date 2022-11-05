In a clash for the undisputed female super lightweight world title, unbeaten Chantelle “Il Capo” Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) outpointed currently undisputed welterweight champ Jessica “Caskilla” McCaskill (12-3, 5 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Cameron schooled McCaskill in the first half of the fight. McCaskill rallied down the stretch, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 97-93, 96-94, 96-94, all for Cameron. McCaskill dropped down in weight in an attempt to secure the 140lb belts. Cameron retained her IBF and WBC belts, and added the vacant WBA and WBO belts to reach undisputed status.
Top Boxing News
Loving all of these unified and undisputed champions! Maybe they can rematch at 147 for McCaskill’s titles. That guy on here who absolutely hates her should be happy lol!
Ha! That’ll be me!! And no I don’t hate her, however I find her skill set to be a bit cringeworthy. Seriously. She is tough as nails, but UGH in terms of fundamentals. Just my opinion as you have yours right?!
I’d rather watch Estrada. Serrano, Taylor, Mayer and shields to get my boxing
lol! Nothing wrong with that at all BoriMex. Yep, everyone is entitled to their own opinion! Nothing wrong with it.
I absolutely agree with you. Her and Franchon Crews are probably the ugliest (stylistically) undisputed champions I’ve ever seen. The constantly look off balance their punches look sloppy. They look like they’re straight out of Toughman/woman fight. Credit to them for their success though.
Waste of tv time.
Agreed, looked like everything was fixed. Not just main event local fighters too. Zurdo pulling punches. No respect for him Hearns or De La Hoya. Cancelling DAZN
Sounds like you were day drinking