WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) retained his title with a wide twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) on Saturday night at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. After four cautious rounds, Bivol started to take over in round five. Zurdo didn’t have an answer for Bivol’s counterpunching and he seemed hesitant to throw anything hard. Bivol won rounds with sharp combinations that had Zurdo’s head swiveling. Zurdo upped the pressure late and Bivol made him pay for it. Scores were 118-110. 117-111, 117-111.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Yup, Bivol is the man at 175!
Lol so funny I told everyone for months zurdo was gonna get exposed with 40-0 bum record and all the mexicans downthumbed my comments. You little putas got f*cked up.cuba #1 Mexico #2 never forget that.
But Bivol’s not Cuban estupido!!!
Yes Pete L”s another idiot who tries to bring race with hate.into a boxing match!!
I love the Cuban people. I know you do not represent them. No doubt you never had a fight in your life.
Lol we have more championship more records and better fighters than Cuba
Incredibly easy fight for Bivol. Amazing how Bivol gets stronger and better as the rounds go by. Zurdo may be a Mexican but he clearly showed he is NOT a Mexican fighter.
Congrats to Bivol for the win.
Dude he’s VERY Mexican fighter and he got beat up by a skilled fighter. Race/Nationality doesn’t give anyone an edge. Mexicans have gotten their asses whip and quit. Remember when Moralez quit against Pacquiao. Is he NOT a Mexican fighter even though he went to war with Barrera?
Remember when Morales kicked Manny P’s as in first fight? No I don’t think you remember but Manny does and so does Marquez!!
Mexicans suck, they use part time taxi drivers to build up their records to 40-0 + to get clout and ticket sales. Cubans & Puerto Ricans are much better fighters with actual legit records. 44-1 hypejob Zurdo bites the dust and Jamie Munguía 40-0 chavala is next !
How many Cuban and PR champions right now? Lol
Bomba is from PR…having said that ..i respect fighters for their skill amd grit….ethnicity is inmaterial fornme
My bro…..you are talking out of your ass. Respect to both fighters..really sure you can’t even last 2 minutes sparring!
What do you mean hes clearly not a mexican fighter. He lost to a better fighter. Nothing wrong with that. Smh casuals say dumb sht.
What a disappointing fight, one way traffic all the way. Ramirez was all hype.
Disappointing if you were cheering for Ramirez.
We all new that he was all hype. You can’t fight 44 times and face nobody of note without being all hype
Yeah, I see your point but styles make fights. Ramirez was like a robot in the ring. Question why a great fighter can’t knock out a walking punching bag. Bivol is King until he meets someone that can crack!!
Next year will be his biggest challenge in the beast artur beterbiev….that will be one to watch!
easy work for Bivol. thought Ramirez may be able to do a little more
Nobody beats Bivol at 175..
I put money that Beterbiev’s volume punching would give him a problem
Yes ! there is somebody . Bivol,I agree,is the best : no problems at all !! But, as good as he is he haven’t fought with the human hearse: Artur Beterbiev.If we wait,we might see . Have a good evening.
Zurdo was all hype no doubt. He thought he won the fight smh
I can’t wait for Beterbiev vs Bivol
Very easy fight to predict based on the style of fighters. Zurdo, I feel, made the mistake of trying to box with a slick boxer only to be burdened by the inability to get the lunch pail out and rack up points. Zurdo would have had a better chance getting more physical with Bivol to get something started in his favor. Bivol has very solid skills in terms of the jab, defense, and right-hand counter. Canelo would make a mistake rematching Bivol at this stage in the game.
Bivol is very smart and skilled, he controls the ring and dictate’s the pace. He can counter punch or lead. Definitely hoping he fights Beterbiev, don’t see Canelo being able to do anything differently that could help him beat Bivol.
Looks like fights were fixed. My opinion. Starting with the fight from the local champion who did loose closely according to.score cards but know one knows who he is. Then main event Zurdo clearly pulling punches!!
I want to see him and Beterbiev get it on now!
Bivol is on another level. His discipline, effectivity and control inside the ring is what breaks his opponents. He does what he wants and when he wants in there! A masterful boxer and truly underrated! Bivol’s combinations had some nostalgic moments of a Manny Pacquiao fight, imo.
Had it 117-111 Bivol.
Bivol extremely impressive, great timing,,,throwing blistering combinations between Ramirez’s punches …Bivol’s footwork excellent …enough pop in punches to keep opponents honest…just a solid fighter..improves with every fight ..last fight dominated a great “little guy” in Canelo…this fight dominated a good “Big man” in Ramirez…though at times Ramirez showed flashes..not busy enough particularly with the jab…seemed hesitant to be that dominant force…interestingly when Ramirez was agressive…Ramirez did well could not sustain it…Beterbiev a different type beast….Bivol just has the edge over Beterbiev with that Pernall Whiatker like timing on the inside with quick combo…Bivol is turning into something special…fun to watch .
Genuine question, guys. With Bivol being Russian (the WBA has a history of not stripping people because of political issues, e.g., Apartheid South Africa), how will he fight Beterbiev (who is a Canadian citizen) for the undisputed title, as the WBC/WBO/IBF will not recognize Bivol?
Bivol is Russian but he’s California based. He’s going to be okay.
Lmaoooooo people reallt thought Zurdo had a chance lmaooo
I’m sure he would kick your ass!! Haha
I’m DEFINITELY sure Canelo doesn’t want none. He’s as good as dead in a rematch. Bivol is a bad dude.
Oh well, it was expected! Benavidez now needs to take on any of this two or even on munguia instead of waiting on canelo! Canelo is way too small for them any of them! Canelo will get destroy if he goes after bivol again! Zurdo got a nice wake up call bat down! Now he knows what real competition is all about!
Bivol vs tyson fury make it happen!! Bivol by UD!!
When I see Oscar not enter the ring after the fight to support his guy it’s been a good day. Anyone else notice Hearn wouldn’t sit by Oscar, LMAO
Yep, good point! I did notice.
Bivol took the initiative from the start. He immediately showed who was the champion and who decided in the ring.
Also thought Zurdo looked mentally weaker than I thought. He also didn’t respond to Bivol’s attacks aggressively enough. There was a little too little Mexican style in Zurdo.
Anyway, a well executed fight by Bivol. The experience Bivol has gained in the last two fights might be invaluable for the rest of his career.
Well done! Hats off and congratulations.
Ramirez appeared stunned by Bivol’s speed. I think he had a plan, but was struggling to get his punches before Bivol got home. I guess that happens when you’re accustomed to fighting C-level guys. Bivol has tremendous speed and movement, and it feels like fighters are surprised by it.
WBC made Bicol fight Ramirez. Now will they make Canelo fight Benavides?
Canelo once stated he will never fight Benavidez because he doesn’t want to fight fellow Mexicans. Well, Benavidez is only half-Mexican so the ethnic thing is just a poor excuse. Maybe now Canelo will say he won’t fight a rematch with Bivol because he’s half-Russian or some nonsense.
Wow! Bivol vs Beterbiev now, and we can talk about the legitimate light heavyweight King!
My goodness! Why can’t folks keep it on a boxing level and not race/ethnicity? Cmon folks! We can just say that Zurdo is not as good as GBP thinks he is! And that he’s a B level fighter, but to attack him as a Mexican is stupid and lacks intelligence.
Good speed and defense from Bivol, also great stamina. An impressive win against a very good fighter
Casuals never seem to learn. Hype jobs are so evident these days that they should just have the word hype tattooed on their foreheads. It is so obvious to us aficionados. This fight went exactly as I knew it would. The only reason Ramirez went the distance is because he’s a weight cheater. He got beaten up tonight and now Bivol is known as the Mexican destroyer. Let’s make this unification fight now between these two dynamic Russians.
How come the people with the biggest mouths like you probably never been in a fight in you life? Bivol good but not great yet and I’m sure you do not represent him in any way!
Mexican destroyer that’s a great compliment!!
Bivol is such a classy boxer with excellent defense. Wish he had more power but he has enough to keep guys honest. Beterbiev and Bivol will be a great match up for the hardcore fans
Bivol – developing a reputation as the ‘Mexican Assassin’.
Ramirez needs an experienced trainer. How is youngster going to add any craft and intelligence into Ramirez game?
I thought Bivol won every round. He has amazing speed and skill and reflexes. His face looked unmarked.
Dmitri Bivol 2, México 0
Canelo has zero chance against Bivol or Beterbiev.
Canelo is not a light heavyweight, so he has zero business in the ring with either Bivol or Beterbiev. When Sugar Ray Robinson moved up to light heavy to challenge Joey Maxim, it didn’t end too well for him, either.
Yes, everyone regards your opinion ver highly! D**b A**
Zurdo should have at least attempted to wrap Bivol up and see if he could maybe find some success wrestling and punching off of the break. I think he knew that Bivol was the stronger more powerful man.