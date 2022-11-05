WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) retained his title with a wide twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) on Saturday night at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. After four cautious rounds, Bivol started to take over in round five. Zurdo didn’t have an answer for Bivol’s counterpunching and he seemed hesitant to throw anything hard. Bivol won rounds with sharp combinations that had Zurdo’s head swiveling. Zurdo upped the pressure late and Bivol made him pay for it. Scores were 118-110. 117-111, 117-111.

