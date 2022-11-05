In an upset, late sub Brian “La Bala” Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) knocked out former unified world champion Jeison “Banana” Rosario (23-4-1, 17 KOs) in a middleweight bout which served as the Morrell-Yerbossynuly co-feature on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mendoza dropped Rosario with a body shot in round two and finished him with a right uppercut in round five. Rosario tried to get up but collapsed back to the canvas. Time was :35.

Unbeaten middleweight Fiodor Czerkaszyn (21-0, 13 KOs) hammered out an impressive ten round unanimous decision over rugged Nathaniel Gallimore (22-6-1, 17 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 99-91, 100-90.

Longtime contender Andre “The Matrix” Dirrell (29-3, 18 KOs) looked good in a tenth round TKO win against aggressive Yunieski Gonzalez (21-4, 17 KOs) in light heavyweight clash. The 39-year-old Dirrell was credited with a knockdown at the end of round nine and got a referee’s stoppage in round ten. Time was 1:30.

Former unified 154lb world champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams (28-3-1, 16 KOs) scored a workmanlike eight round unanimous decision over Rolando Mansilla (18-12-1, 8 KOs) in a middleweight affair. Returning from two straight losses and a 13-month layoff, Williams won by scores of 80-81, 79-72, 79-72. Mansilla was deducted a point in round five for continually losing his mouthpiece.

In a rematch between unbeaten super lightweights, Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KOs) and Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-2, 8 KOs) battled to their second consecutive draw. Scores were 76-76, 76-76, 78-74 for Gogokhia. Their first fight was a split-draw in February.