Undefeated WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. (8-0, 7 KOs) scored an explosive twelfth round knockout against previously unbeaten mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Spectacular performance by Morrell both offensively and defensively. He progressively busted up the extremely tough Yerbossynuly, who walked through fire and gamely kept fighting. Morrell finally dropped Yerbossynuly in the final round, then finished him with another knockdown. Time was 2:34.