Undefeated WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. (8-0, 7 KOs) scored an explosive twelfth round knockout against previously unbeaten mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Spectacular performance by Morrell both offensively and defensively. He progressively busted up the extremely tough Yerbossynuly, who walked through fire and gamely kept fighting. Morrell finally dropped Yerbossynuly in the final round, then finished him with another knockdown. Time was 2:34.
another runner with no power after landing a shot behind the head he was able to land a second and got a knock down
I agree David benavidez would beat the piss out of morrell. I hope benavidez takes care of plant and then knocks out this paper champ morrell. What a joke
Morrell goes alright apart from the no look showboating. He really could have just cruised in the last round but still wanted to close the show. Hope Adios is ok, looked bad at the end and good sportsmanship from Morrell helping him to the stool. I have changed my mind and actually wouldn’t mind see Morrel vs Benavidez now. Both slick boxers with power, rather see that then Benavidez vs Sweet moisturised hands
I have the feeling Canelo is gonna give this guy a shot. He doesn’t want Andrade and is kind of silent about Benavidez, so, what better option than Morrell?