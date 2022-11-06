“I’ve proved myself,” said unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bicol after defeating mandatory challenger Zurdo Ramirez on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“I beat the best guy in the world (Canelo Alvarez) and I was happy. And now I beat another guy who doesn’t know what losing is. It means a lot to me. I have a goal. I want to be undisputed champion…I prefer to fight for another belt, but if I don’t have this chance in four or five months, of course, I will take another fight.”

As for a rematch with Canelo, Bivol stated he’d discuss going to 168 to fight for Canelo’s four belts, “but remember, I’m a light heavyweight. This is my weight.”

* * *

In a post-fight interview, Ramirez stated that he thought he did enough to win, but the judges did their job and he’s thankful to be there.