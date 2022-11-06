With undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez out with an injury and fellow contenders David Benavidez and Caleb Plant fighting each other, WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell, Jr. isn’t sure what his next move will be following his KO win over mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

“I don’t think anyone is scared of me, I respect everyone in this division,” said Morrell. “I do know they are aware of me. They know exactly who David Morrell Jr. is and that he’s coming for it all. I want David Benavidez, but I don’t care. I’m ready for everybody.”

* * *

Following the bout, Yerbossynuly was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for evaluation.