During Saturday’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast, it was announced that Showtime will close the year on December 17 with a WBA lightweight eliminator between Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) against Frank “The Ghost” Martin (16-0, 12 KOs). Rivera is currently rated WBA #2, IBF #6, WBO #10, and WBC #12, while Martin is rated WBA #10.

ProBox TV announced that their December 2 show from the ProBox TV Event Center in Plant City, Florida, will feature an attractive clash of unbeaten between WBO #10 cruiserweight “Bulletproof” Brandon Glanton (17-0, 14 KOs) and WBO #6 David “The Great White” Light (19-0, 12 KOs).

The WBO Championship Committee has ordered the camps of Jessie “Bam” Rodriguez and Cristian Gonzalez to begin negotiations to fight for the vacant WBO flyweight title. If no deal is reached by November 14, a purse bid will be ordered. The minimum acceptable bid is $80,000. The belt was formerly held by Junto Nakatani, who moved up a weight division.