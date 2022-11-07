By Boxing Bob Newman

The WBC unofficially opened its 60th annual convention at the Palacio Mundo Imperial, in Acapulco, Mexico. While many of its conventions have been held in Mexico including Mexico City and Cancun, as well as Tijuana for the women’s convention, Acapulco is the first for the Council.

While today was an arrival day for many of the delegates, several activities were offered during the day such as golfing, tennis and fishing to name a few.

In the evening, an open air cocktail party was held in the outdoor plaza at one end of this vast complex that includes three actual hotel buildings and a Convention Center. Several former champs including Antonio Tarver, Jeff Fenech and Edgar Sosa were on hand.

With over 40 conventions of the four major sanctioning bodies under this writer’s belt, I don’t think I’ve seen a cocktail party this massive!

Refreshments were flowing and songs were being sung on the open mic.

The convention officially opens tomorrow morning with the traditional pomp and circumstance of the opening ceremonies to be held in the convention center on the complex grounds.