Unbeaten welterweight prospect Panagiotis Tsochataridis (9-0-1, 5 KOs) of Greece will headline in his first scheduled ten round bout on November 8th. The 21-year-old will take on the more experienced Marko Dmitrovic (10-7, 5 KOs) of Gradiska, Bosnia/Herzegovina for the vacant World Boxing Federation International welterweight title. Fightnews.com® spoke with Tsochataridis on his transition to boxing from kickboxing and his goals for the future in boxing.

What was it like growing up in the área of Greece that you’re from?

I was born in Kavala, Greece. Growing up there, was nice and simple. Most of my time I would spent at the gym or with my good friends.

How did you initially begin boxing?

I got into martial arts at the young age of 4 years old. I started fighting kickboxing when I was 8 years old and never stopped. At the age of 17 and with many kickboxing fights and successes I fell in love with boxing and transitioned right away.

What was the extent of your amateur career?

I had 0 amateur fights in boxing when I became a pro. In kickboxing though I have over 170 fights with only 5 losses. Some of my titles are: Multiple times Greek champion, 2 times silver world medal, 1 time gold world medal, 2 times European champion.

How would you describe your style of fighting?

My style is aggressive and entertaining.

Has it been more satisfying for you to win all your professional fights as the visitor?

I have always been fighting in international waters. It doesn’t affect me. But of course, it feels nice to be winning no matter where you fight.

How do you view the elite fighters currently in the welterweight division?

It’s one of the most intense weight divisions at the moment. Many exciting fighters champions and prospects. Looking forward to climbing up the rankings and sharing the ring with all these talented people

How important is it for you in the future to become the first world champion Greece has had in many years?

There are currently many great Greek athletes. We are all pursuing the same dream. It’s a great motivation and the biggest dream!