Super lightweight contender “Showtime” Shinard Bunch (19-1-1, 16 KOs) will look to continue his rise in a ten-rounder against former world-title challenger Henry “Hammerin Hank” Lundy (31-11-1, 14 KOs) on December 9 at the Newtown A.C. in Newton Township, Pennsylvania.

Shinard Bunch: “He’s a good veteran and I know he’s coming to fight, but I feel like I’m a complete boxer. I feel like my speed and agility will be too much for him.”

Hank Lundy: “I have too much experience for him. Experience is everything, plus all the tools I bring to the table. I’m a tough test for this young guy. Too tough.”

In the ten round super welterweight co-main event, once-beaten “GES” Guido Emmanuel Schramm (15-1-1, 9 KOs) meets Carlos Antonio Zatarain (16-6-2, 9 KOs). The seven-fight undercard will feature several local and international prospects, including unbeaten Mike Hilton (11-0, 7 KOs) taking on also unbeaten Dionardo Minor (4-0-2, 1 KO) in a six-round cruiserweight showdown.

“There’s no A or B side on the bout sheet,” said event promoter Nedal Abuhumoud, “that’s how my shows are. Everybody gets a good test that lines up with their record and you just sit back and enjoy the action. It’s going to be a fun night.”