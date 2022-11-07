Following Saturday’s KO loss against WBA super middleweight titleholder David Morrell, Aidos Yerbossynuly was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for evaluation. Yerbossynuly was found to have suffered a subdural hematoma in the bout and has been placed in an induced coma. It was a brutal bout. According to CompuBox, Yerbossynuly took 167 power shots from Morrell, who is a big puncher, but Yerbossynuly gamely kept fighting despite the punishment he was taking. Thoughts and prayers for a true ring warrior.

Morrell issued a statement on social media: “It was a great moment for me but at the same time super hard for others. Let’s pray for a super fast recovery for Aidos. God bless you and be with you.”