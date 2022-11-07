Following Saturday’s KO loss against WBA super middleweight titleholder David Morrell, Aidos Yerbossynuly was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for evaluation. Yerbossynuly was found to have suffered a subdural hematoma in the bout and has been placed in an induced coma. It was a brutal bout. According to CompuBox, Yerbossynuly took 167 power shots from Morrell, who is a big puncher, but Yerbossynuly gamely kept fighting despite the punishment he was taking. Thoughts and prayers for a true ring warrior.
Morrell issued a statement on social media: “It was a great moment for me but at the same time super hard for others. Let’s pray for a super fast recovery for Aidos. God bless you and be with you.”
Best wishes to him! The ending of that fight looked absolutely sickening where he couldn’t even stand up on his own and Morrell had to help him. I read an article where Ronnie Shields seemed upset that Aidos’ corner did not stop the fight.
Terrible news. Being a cornerman is such a difficult job in a situation like this. You want to give your fighter a chance to win but you need to protect him too. Look how Wilder flipped on Breland after Mark may have saved his life. Difficult decisions have to be made and should always be made on the cautious side in these situations, especially late in a fight. Boxing is the most dangerous sport in the world. The cumulative effect of head shots are potentially disastrous. Even if he lives his life will never be the same. Prayers for him and his family.
Subdural hematomas (clot(s) within the dura space surrounding the brain) can be deadly if not treated within a respectable amount of time. Treatment options usually require surgery to manually evacuate the clot to minimize pressure around the brain. The article says an induced coma. This is considered a step where an endotracheal tube is placed with the trachea (wind pipe) and artificial life support means must be done for comfort, rest, and to relieve pain. Intravenous sedation such as Versed or Diprivan are utilized to keep the patient in a “stable deep sleep”. This fighter will have a road to recovery ahead of him. The worst-case scenario would be residual permanent side effects from an impending stroke due to the hematoma. The future remains to be seen. Could he fight again? In all fairness, I am sure his loved ones will deter that idea if he makes a full recovery.
The notion of someone fighting again after being placed in a coma seems insane. Broken hands/ribs/nose heal, bad cuts heal. Injuries to the brain never really heal. They linger. I pray he makes a full recovery, but if he is interested in having any kind of life at all after boxing, he shouldn’t even consider fighting again. I am a big fan of Morrell, but I don’t know if I’d start off a statement about my opponent being in a coma with “It was a great moment for me”.
At the end of each of those last few rounds, I kept thinking they were going to stop it. But until round 12, his body language during the rounds looked okay. It was in round 12, when he was losing points for holding onto the ropes, that it was clear he was no longer trying to win, just to stay upright. In truth, the way Morrell fights, he gives lots of punching opportunities to opponents by laying inside, so he doesn’t shut out opponents to where there’s no hope.