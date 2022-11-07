IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards insists Julio Cesar Martinez deserved to be stripped of his WBC title the second he walked away from their unification fight. Edwards and Martinez were deep into negotiations to stage an IBF/WBC unificaton fight in Mexico last month, but Martinez instead agreed to face his mandatory challenger McWilliams Arroyo in December. Edwards will now defend his belt against former 108lb champion Felix Alvarado on Friday night at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England.

“Martinez is not a rival of mine, he’s a muppet,” said Edwards. “I saw him as easy work, but I was trying to sell it as being my hardest fight to date. The WBC title should be vacant, and it should be on the line for me and Alvarado on November 11. Martinez was paying step-aside money, to an overdue mandatory challenger, and then pulled out of the fight.

“Whoever is advising Martinez has told him to stay a million miles away from Sunny Edwards. He has avoided me like the plague. And, for me, Martinez is done in the division now.”

Edwards now wants to land a big-time fight with Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez in 2023, who is returning to the flyweight division after holding the WBC super flyweight title.