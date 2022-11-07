Featherweight contender Michael “Mick” Conlan (17-1, 8 KOs) returns against former Euro champ Karim Guerfi (31-6, 9 KOs) on December 10, at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Conlan-Guerfi and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. The card precedes the ESPN+ telecast the same day from Madison Square Garden featuring the junior welterweight main event between former lightweight king Teofimo Lopez and former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza.

Undercard standouts include a trio of undefeated Top Rank-signed prospects: junior middleweight Kieran Molloy (3-0, 2 KOs) and featherweight Kurt Walker (4-0, 1 KO) will see action in six-rounders, while rising welterweight Paddy Donovan (9-0, 6 KOs) aims for his third victory of the year in an eight-rounder.