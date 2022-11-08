This past Saturday, WBA #14 bantamweight Eros Correa (13-1, 8 KOs) defeated Luis Saavedra (9-8, 3 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision at Omega Products International in Sacramento, CA. In the early rounds, Saavedra had his best moments as he was landing his overhand right on multiple occasions. Correa started to make his adjustments in the middle rounds when he started to use his lateral movement. Correa landed some power shots of his own and closed out the show with his superior boxing skills. Scorecards read 99-91, 96-94, and 97-93 all in favor for Correa.

“Saavedra was a tough opponent and I’m glad I got to go some rounds with him,” said Correa. “I started off slow but was in great shape and closed out the fight with some dominating rounds. Fighting in front of my Northern California fans was special, and I want to thank Thompson Boxing for giving me the main event slot. I’m hoping to land a big fight in 2023, so I’ll be right back in the gym waiting for the call.”