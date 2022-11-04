WBO approves Ioka-Franco clash The WBO World Championship Committee has granted sanction approval for the junior bantamweight unification contest between Kazuto Ioka and Joshua Franco, scheduled for Saturday, December 31 in Japan. The winner of Ioka/Franco must face the WBO junior bantamweight mandatory challenger Junto Nakatani no later than 180-days after the fight. Morrell, Yerbossynuly make weight Like this: Like Loading...

