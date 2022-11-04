The WBO World Championship Committee has granted sanction approval for the junior bantamweight unification contest between Kazuto Ioka and Joshua Franco, scheduled for Saturday, December 31 in Japan. The winner of Ioka/Franco must face the WBO junior bantamweight mandatory challenger Junto Nakatani no later than 180-days after the fight.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Well I guess Nakatani is going straight to the title fight. If Ioka beats Franco, I think that’s a really tough fight for Nakatani right now.