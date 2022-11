Morrell, Yerbossynuly make weight David Morrell Jr. 166.5 vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly 167.25

(WBA “regular” super middleweight title) Jeison Rosario 160 vs. Brian Mendoza 159.25

Fiodor Czerkaszyn 158.75 vs. Nathaniel Gallimore 158.5

Andre Dirrell 174 vs. Yunieski Gonzalez 174

Julian “J-Rock” Williams 159.6 vs. Rolando Mansilla 158

Kent Cruz 143.6 vs. Enriko Gogokhia 141.4 Venue: The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime, YouTube

