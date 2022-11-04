WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) talks about his December 10 clash with WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The bout will air live on BLK Prime PPV. Tickets go on sale Monday.

“I am an exciting fighter and the best closer in the sport,” said Crawford. “I have knocked out every fighter I have faced since 2016. I’m going to put on another entertaining fight on December 10 and continue my knockout streak. David Avanesyan is a tough opponent who is riding a strong knockout streak of his own. He’s upset some really good fighters and has nothing to lose. That makes for something that the fans will want to see.”

On the direction of his career…

“We have seen player empowerment movements in other sports, and now we are starting to see it in boxing. I have taken control of my career and my December 10 fight on BLK Prime is the start of my next chapter.”

On fighting in Omaha for the first time since 2018…

“My hometown fans deserve another big fight, and we are going to pack the CHI Health Center once again on December 10.”