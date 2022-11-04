Dmitry Bivol 174.7 vs. Zurdo Ramirez 174.6
(WBA light heavyweight title)
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov 130 vs. Zelfa Barrett 130
(IBF super featherweight title)
Chantelle Cameron 139.6 vs. Jessica McCaskill 139.3
(Undisputed women’s super lightweight title)
Galal Yafai 111.8 vs. Gohan Rodriguez 110.9
Kal Yafai 120.6 vs. Jerald Paclar 117.5
Campbell Hatton 139.3 vs. Denis Bartos 137.6
Venue: Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Yuck! Horrible skill set McCaskill on the card! Can’t stand watching her fight! For those of you who think I’m hating, just watch and you’ll see! Especially after being treated to the likes of Serrano, Taylor, Shields, Estrada, Mayer etc! This woman is atrocious
McCaskill is a beast!!!
She has little to no amateur experience and started boxing very late.
Her style may not be pretty and technical, but she is an absolute monster, with tons of heart and all the will in the world to win.
She beat the great Cecilia Braekhus not once, but twice, a feat no other woman could do and gave the likes of Katie Taylor all she could handle. Real boxing junkies know!
It’s easy to criticize from the comfort of your couch, but I guarantee you wouldn’t live to see a round 10!!!
That’s an undisputed Champion of the world, and she won it the hard way. That’s commendable!
LETS GO CHAMP!!!!!
She’s a true definition of a slugger!
BIVOL!!!!! You got this
It should be a very interesting fight.
Both guys have unique styles.
Bivol definitely has his game face on for that pic. However this fight goes, it will be a much more competitive fight than the Canelo fight.
It will be a tougher fight for Bivol no doubt.
Zurdo throws many more punches & he will connect more than Canelo with his reach & size.
They know each other too. They’ve spared in the past.
Zurdo does not look the least bit apprehensive.
He’s been cool & professional every step of the way.
Don’t ever be critical of a lady on this board or you can expect a lot of thumbs down. Silly