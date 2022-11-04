Bivol, Ramirez make weight Dmitry Bivol 174.7 vs. Zurdo Ramirez 174.6

(WBA light heavyweight title) Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov 130 vs. Zelfa Barrett 130

(IBF super featherweight title) Chantelle Cameron 139.6 vs. Jessica McCaskill 139.3

(Undisputed women’s super lightweight title) Galal Yafai 111.8 vs. Gohan Rodriguez 110.9

Kal Yafai 120.6 vs. Jerald Paclar 117.5

Campbell Hatton 139.3 vs. Denis Bartos 137.6 Venue: Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Promoter: Matchroom

