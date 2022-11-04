By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Unbeaten Australian heavyweight Justis Huni (7-0,4 KOs) went toe-to-toe against Kiki Toa Leutele (8-2-2, 7 KOs) over ten action rounds to be awarded a unanimous decision on Friday at the Nissan Arena, Nathan, Queensland, Australia, televised on Foxtel. Huni connected with power head and body shots consistently on his opponent but at no time during the bout did Leutele look in danger of visiting the canvas. Leutele came to fight and never took a backward step as he delivered bombs on Huni. The Australian was the busier and more accurate with his blows, but the New Zealander was the heavier puncher. At the conclusion, scores were all for Huni – Steve Marshall 99-91, Phil Gregory 97-93, Allan Burford 98-92.

Huni said afterward, “Leutele came to fight and he was very well prepared and he came to knock me out. Not only is he a very big puncher but he can take a very big punch as well. Thank you to Kiki and his team Peach Boxing and thank you for coming over.

“My hands feel the same as when I boxed Paul Gallen. We will take care of it straight away and we’ll get back out there as quickly as possible. Leutele came to fight and we knew that, especially after what he did against our number one heavyweight Demsey McKean. He is a very tough competitor.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support me because without you this wouldn’t be possible.”