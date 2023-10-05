October 4, 2023
Boxing Results

Cano stops Ochoa in six

Multiple-time world title challenger Pablo Cesar Cano (35-8-1, 25 KOs) stopped Zachary Ochoa (21-4, 7 KOs) in round six of a super lightweight fight at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Cano nearly got a stoppage in round two. In round three Cano rocked Ochoa with a left hook. By round six, Cano, 34, seemed gassed, but he suddenly dropped Ochoa with a left/right combination and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:57.

In a clash between unbeaten lightweights, Jose Nunez (16-0-2, 7 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Omar Salcido (17-1, 12 KOs). Nunez dropped Salcido in round three. In a wild round seven, Nunez dropped Salcido, then Salcido floored Nunez just before the bell. Scores were 95-90, 98-87, 98-89. How these scores were arrived at is one of the mysteries of the universe.

Super featherweight Jose Arellano (11-1, 6 KOs) handed the second straight loss to 6’4 Oscar Alvarez (9-2, 7 KOs) via eight round unanimous decision. The 20-year-old Alvarez, who claims an incredible 665-12 amateur record, was outworked by Alvarez, although he landed some good shots also. Scores were 77-75, 78-74, 79-73.

  • 79-73 is nuts, but the right guy did win. Alvarez has no defense at all. He needs to work on that A LOT immediately.

    • All these fights were excellent. Pro box continues to deliver good fight card after good fight card. Looking forward to the next one too.

