Sandoval-Ferrer clash in MSG co-main Lightweight knockout machine, Cain Sandoval (10-0, 10 KOs) of Sacramento, CA will battle Brooklyn's Wesley 'El Bongocero' Ferrer (17-1-1, 8 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder on the undercard to the 'King' Callum Walsh vs. Ismael Villarreal title fight set for Thursday, November 9 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden and broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass. Panin headlines at Commerce Casino Oct 20 Cano stops Ochoa in six

