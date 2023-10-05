October 5, 2023
Boxing News

Panin headlines at Commerce Casino Oct 20

Welterweight Vlad “Super Bad” Panin (16-1, 9 KOs) takes on “Papelito” Victoriano Antonio Santillan (11-6-2, 8KOs) in an eight-rounder on Friday, October 20th, at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. Panin returns to the ring after participating in the Team Combat League, including a showdown with former WBA light middleweight world champion Austin Trout. Santillan is coming off a sixth round upset stoppage of French prospect Benjamin Dubois (11-1).

The co-main event will feature undefeated welterweight Mylik Birdsong (14-0-1, 10KOs) against fellow undefeated Jose Vargas Quintana (8-0, 6KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Sandoval-Ferrer clash in MSG co-main

