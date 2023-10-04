Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) against Joe “Common Man” Smith Jr. (28-4, 22 KOs) will now be a WBA cruiserweight eliminator match. The winner will be immediately in line for a world title fight against WBA champion Arsen Goulamirian. Scheduled for twelve rounds, the fight will take place Saturday night from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and streamed live around the world on DAZN.

There is also a new co-feature. Super middleweight Bektemir “The Bully” Melikuziev (12-1, 9 KOs) faces Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (28-4-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder already scheduled on the undercard. “The Bully” will defend his WBA Intercontinental title in a 10-round fight. The original co-feature, a WBA super flyweight final eliminator between John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 8 KOs) and Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs), will now take place on the October 21 Rocha-Santillan card.