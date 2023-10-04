Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) against Joe “Common Man” Smith Jr. (28-4, 22 KOs) will now be a WBA cruiserweight eliminator match. The winner will be immediately in line for a world title fight against WBA champion Arsen Goulamirian. Scheduled for twelve rounds, the fight will take place Saturday night from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and streamed live around the world on DAZN.
There is also a new co-feature. Super middleweight Bektemir “The Bully” Melikuziev (12-1, 9 KOs) faces Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (28-4-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder already scheduled on the undercard. “The Bully” will defend his WBA Intercontinental title in a 10-round fight. The original co-feature, a WBA super flyweight final eliminator between John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 8 KOs) and Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs), will now take place on the October 21 Rocha-Santillan card.
Goulamirian is a really good fighter, but unfortunately he keeps a Thurman-like schedule: One fight in almost four years.
Only the WBA would match two light heavyweights coming off lopsided losses in a cruiserweight title eliminator. Lol.
This fight is interesting. Both lost to the best fighters in their divisions, no shame in that. Smith can punch and I can’t wait to see how Zurdo deals with that. Style wise, this should be a decent fight. Odds are right on. I pick Zurdo to win a decision. 8-4, 7-5, or there abouts.