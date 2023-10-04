Undefeated prospect Emiliano “El General” Vargas (7-0, 6 KOs) is set to return in a six-round special attraction on Thursday, November 16, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 19-year-old Vargas, the son of former junior middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas, will make his sixth appearance of the year in a lightweight fight against fellow unbeaten Cristian Olivares (10-0, 5 KOs).

The ESPN-televised doubleheader is headlined by the vacant WBC lightweight world title showdown between Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos and the WBO junior lightweight world title battle between Emanuel Navarrete and Robson Conceição.

Vargas said, “Las Vegas is my hometown, and I can’t wait to fight on such a loaded card. This is going to be a huge sports week in Las Vegas, and I am honored to be part of it. I want to be Prospect of the Year, and I’m going to make a statement on November 16.”

Vargas-Olivares and the rest of the undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+.