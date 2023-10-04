IBO super middleweight champion Osleys Iglesias (8-0, 7 KOs) faced off against Artur Reis (11-0, 8 KOs) at the final press conference for their clash on Saturday night at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany.

Osleys Iglesias: “It will be a tough fight, but I also have a tough, relentless trainer (Georg Bramowski). He prepared me well for this first title defense. Well, Artur, I’m not assuming twelve rounds!”

Artur Reis: “I accept my role as an outsider. It will also help me in the fight because I have no pressure. With our plan, we’ll also uncover the world champion’s weaknesses. My many fans will support me frenetically!”