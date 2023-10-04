October 4, 2023
Boxing News

Iglesias-Reis Final Press Conference

Iglesias Reis Pc
Photos: Team SES / P. Gercke

IBO super middleweight champion Osleys Iglesias (8-0, 7 KOs) faced off against Artur Reis (11-0, 8 KOs) at the final press conference for their clash on Saturday night at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany.

Osleys Iglesias: “It will be a tough fight, but I also have a tough, relentless trainer (Georg Bramowski). He prepared me well for this first title defense. Well, Artur, I’m not assuming twelve rounds!”

Artur Reis: “I accept my role as an outsider. It will also help me in the fight because I have no pressure. With our plan, we’ll also uncover the world champion’s weaknesses. My many fans will support me frenetically!”

Emiliano Vargas returns Nov 16
Camacho Jr-Curiel clash on reality series

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • If 4 are already ruining boxing; what about a 5th one? Please try to find a more constructive way of life.

    Reply
    • >