Former world champion Victor Ortiz (33-7-3, 25 KOs) survived a tenth round knockdown to take a ten round unanimous decision over game journeyman Todd Manuel (20-20-1, 6 KOs) in an off-TV bout on the Benavidez-Lemieux undercard. Ortiz appeared headed to a wide decision when Manuel dropped him late in the bout. Ortiz beat the count and the bell rang before Manuel could follow up. Scores were 98-91, 98-91, 97-92.

Unbeaten WBA #5 super welterweight Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KOs) had to go the distance for the first time against Jorge Cota (30-6, 27 KOs). Cota withstood Gomez’ early onslaught, then was content to survive the distance. Scores were 100-90 3x.

In a clash between unbeaten featherweights, Luis Nunez (17-0, 12 KOs) took an entertaining ten round unanimous decision over Jonathan Fierro (13-1, 12 KOs). Good action fight. Scores were 96-94 3x.

Unbeaten super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (14-0, 6 KOs) won by a fourth round stoppage against Angel Rodriguez (12-11-3, 5 KOs).