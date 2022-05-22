Middleweight Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) demolished Danny Dignum (14-1-1, 8 KOs) in less than two rounds to claim the vacant WBO interim world title on Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas. Alimkhanuly dropped Dignum in round one, then finished him with a series of flush shots in round two. Time was 2:11.

“I haven’t shown my best punches yet. Maybe in my next fights,” said Alimkhanuly afterward. “I am in the ring right now, and I want to tell every champion in this weight class, I am here waiting for you. I am asking every champion to come and fight me!”

Janibek’s trainer Buddy McGirt added, “He gets better and better each fight, each training camp because he’s willing to learn. When we start camp, he tells me what he wants to work on, and we do it and put it together.”

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum commented, “Janibek is the next middleweight superstar. There is no doubt that he is the future of the division. What a sensational performance from a great young man and fighter.”