Middleweight Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) demolished Danny Dignum (14-1-1, 8 KOs) in less than two rounds to claim the vacant WBO interim world title on Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas. Alimkhanuly dropped Dignum in round one, then finished him with a series of flush shots in round two. Time was 2:11.
“I haven’t shown my best punches yet. Maybe in my next fights,” said Alimkhanuly afterward. “I am in the ring right now, and I want to tell every champion in this weight class, I am here waiting for you. I am asking every champion to come and fight me!”
Janibek’s trainer Buddy McGirt added, “He gets better and better each fight, each training camp because he’s willing to learn. When we start camp, he tells me what he wants to work on, and we do it and put it together.”
Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum commented, “Janibek is the next middleweight superstar. There is no doubt that he is the future of the division. What a sensational performance from a great young man and fighter.”
Yeah no one is fighting him willingly
How the hell was that an interim title fight, complete mismatch and if that guy was ranked 3 then god help us. Lamb led to slaughter
Becomes an interim fight when Andrade and Mungia turn down the fight. Dignum was a plug but at least he got in the ring
Best wishes to Dignum, that was absolutely brutal!
I think Alimkhanuly is not only going to inherit Andrade’s belt, but he’s going to inherit his place as well. No one is going to fight him. Big risk with not a big reward. He’s 29, he’s right in his prime. I think he spends his entire reign fighting mandatories and random voluntaries.
BTW, Andrade avoiding him is the perfect way to pass the “most avoided” mantle on to Alimkhanuly. Another outstanding performance tonight. Hopefully one of the big names grows a pair, and gives Alim a shot at the Big Time. Munguia vs. Alim would have been very interesting. Hopefully that fight gets made eventually.
That’s a good point. I didn’t even think about that. Andrade said to hell with that and moved up to fight for an interim belt of his own instead of fighting Alim. Unless I’m really forgetting someone, Munguia is the biggest name in the division without a belt, but I don’t think he’s going to fight Alimkhanuly. After him, maybe Chris Eubank Jr.?? No way on Charlo and he said he isn’t interested in GGG. I think Alim’s next fight is probably against a Zerafa type of guy and that’s the type of opponent I think he ends up fighting for the next couple of years. Every once in awhile he’ll get a bigger named guy who’s passed his best like maybe a Murata or Derevyanchenko…. but that’ll be it.
Great job WBO ranking a guy like Dingum. I knew that was going to happen.
Alimkhanuly looked fantastic. but Dignum isnt at the top level. didnt belong there. hope he was paid well. will be interesting to see Alimkhanuly step it up
Woooooowww…Alimkhanuly sent a big time notice to Charlo, GGG, Lara, Munguia and Eubank, Jr. Heck, a notice was also sent to Andrade, if Andrade wants to return for that Alimkhanuly heat at 160.
Munguia better stay clear of Alimkhanuly.
Dude is real, for sure.
Tune into Nunez vs Fierro if you want to see a competitive fight
Alimkhanuly just watched his fight, this dude reminds me of GGG when he first came on the scene and I fear that he may very well suffer the same fate as GGG where none of the other champions will step up and fight him while he is yet in his prime.