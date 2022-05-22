WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) produced another exciting night of fights Saturday at the Polideportivo Alexis Arguello in Managua, Nicaragua. The 10 round main event saw the return of former IBF light flyweight world champion Felix Alvarado (38-2, 32 KOs) who recently vacated his title and now pursuing world title opportunities at 112. Alvarado was in true world championship form as he stopped Luis Cerrito Hernandez (10-6-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico. Alvarado put on an offensive clinic as he punished Hernandez to the body and head dropping him in round 2 and 4 where the referee waved off the bout.

“Felix is back! I look forward to any opportunities for Felix to fight any of the world champions at 112,” said Alvarez’ manager William Ramirez.

In the eight round co-feature, unbeaten WBA #11 super flyweight Winston Guerrero (17-0, 11 KOs) dominated Misael Acevedo (15-4-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico by a unanimous decision. It was an impressive performance by Guerrero, who dropped Acevedo in round two. Former multi-divisional world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez was prominently seen throughout the fight ringside cheering on his countryman Guerrero. All three judges scored the fight in favor of Guerrero 80-71.

Other Results:

Josue Morales TKO 3 Gerardo Verde Moreno

Kevin Trana MD Wilmer Blas

Bryan Jimenez UD Israel Lopez

Kevin Vivas MD Edwin Vallejos

Wilbert Pantin UD Erick Rojas

The fight card was streamed on streamed live on the Nica Boxing Facebook page