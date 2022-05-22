By Scott Foster at ringside
Unbeaten middleweight Connor Coyle (16-0, 7 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Antonio Todd (13-6, 7 KOs) to claim the vacant NABA title on Saturday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. Coyle controlled the fight throughout before a scare in the final round, which Todd dominated.
In the co-feature, super featherweight Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (27-4, 16 KOs) dominated a game Deivi Julio (24-12, 15 KOs) forcing a stoppage between the sixth and seventh rounds.