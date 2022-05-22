May 22, 2022
Boxing Results

Coyle, Diaz victorious in Orlando

By Scott Foster at ringside

Unbeaten middleweight Connor Coyle (16-0, 7 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Antonio Todd (13-6, 7 KOs) to claim the vacant NABA title on Saturday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. Coyle controlled the fight throughout before a scare in the final round, which Todd dominated.

Coyle
Photo: Scott Foster

In the co-feature, super featherweight Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (27-4, 16 KOs) dominated a game Deivi Julio (24-12, 15 KOs) forcing a stoppage between the sixth and seventh rounds.
Diaz
Photo: Scott Foster

Benavidez crushes Lemieux in three
Ex-champ Alvarado KOs Hernandez in Nicaragua

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>