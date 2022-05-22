May 21, 2022
Boxing News

Results from Las Vegas

Olympian welterweight Tiger Johnson (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a third round KO over Agustin Kucharski (8-5-1, 3 KOs). Johnson dropped Kucharski twice in round three to end it. Time was :54

Featherweight U.S. Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan (6-0, 1 KO) outpointed Victorino Gonzalez (5-3, 2 KOs) over four 40-36 3x.

Former junior featherweight world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs) returned from a nearly two-year layoff to sweep past Edy Valencia (19-7-6, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder by scores of 80-72 3x.

Featherweight Adam “Blunose” Lopez (16-3, 6 KOs) came off the canvas twice but still got the unanimous decision against William Encarnacion (19-3, 15 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Scores were 76-74, 77-74, 77-74.

Unbeaten lightweight Giovanni Cabrera (20-0, 7 KOs) topped Elias Damian Araujo (21-5, 8 KOs) over eight. Scores were 79-72, 78-73, 77-74.

Buatsi, Babic victorious in London

  • What a robbery Lopez vs Encarnacion. Lopez is knocked down twice and yet wins by 3 points ? These judges have no shame.

