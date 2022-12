Results from Omaha, Nebraska Unbeaten heavyweight Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (8-0, 6 KOs) outpointed 387-pound Dajuan “The Punisher” Calloway (5-2, 5 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 59-55, 59-55, 58-56. Unbeaten light heavyweight Steven Nelson (18-0, 15 KOs) stopped James Ballard (10-5, 3 KOs) in the first round. Results from Madison Square Garden Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.