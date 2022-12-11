December 10, 2022
Boxing Results

Results from Madison Square Garden

Highly regarded unbeaten junior middleweight star Xander Zayas (15-0, 10 KOs) had to work harder than expected to get past the more experienced Alexis Salazar (25-5, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73, but it wasn’t as easy as the judges’ tallies indicated.

Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) scored a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over three-time former world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3, 21 KOs) in a lightweight clash. Davis dominated the fight in his toughest test to date. Scores were 80-72 3x.

2016 Olympian light heavyweight “Mighty Joe” Ward (8-1, 4 KOs) won a lackluster unanimous decision against Frederic Julan (12-2, 10 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 78-74, 79-73, 79-73.

Unbeaten heavyweight Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Emilio Salas (7-4-1, 3 KOs). Salas’ corner stopped the fight. Time was 1:50.

U.S. Olympic standout Tiger Johnson (7-0, 5 KOs) got a fifth round referee’s stoppage win against Mike Ohan Jr. (16-2, 9 KOs) in a junior welterweight bout. Time was 1:29.

