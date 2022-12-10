Mandatory challenger Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) dethroned IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) by twelve round majority decision on Saturday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Lopez suffered a cut over his left eye from a head clash in round two, but he gave hometown favorite Warrington all he could handle. Warrington rallied late but it was too little too late. Scores were 114-114, 115-113, 115-113.

