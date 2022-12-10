Mandatory challenger Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) dethroned IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) by twelve round majority decision on Saturday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Lopez suffered a cut over his left eye from a head clash in round two, but he gave hometown favorite Warrington all he could handle. Warrington rallied late but it was too little too late. Scores were 114-114, 115-113, 115-113.
seems like mexicans are bad for english……..
Won a legitimately close fight on a close decision on the road. Great judging and I’m very happy for Venado!
Surprised he got that decision on the road especially after giving away the end of the fight. A little more stamina and less complaining to the ref next time
This Josh is one of the most dirty fighters I ever know since Eusebio Pedroza if he had been in the USA he would had been disqualify in his last few fights uses Head, elbow,rabbit punch like hell I’m glad justice was made and referee was awful guess helping home fighter
Yet repeated holding is okay. A more crooked ref would have taken points off Lopez for that
Lopez reminds of Ricardo Mayorga. Tough to fight against, Warrington should avoid a rematch. Try a different avenue unless he can figure out Lopez awkward style
…Lopez was cut because of accidental head but… Most of Warrington’s fight, his opponent got cut…
Agreed. Watch the second Kiko Martinez fight and not a word from the referee
You lot act like you have never seen refereeing in other fighters home countries before
Bosh with the head yet again!! Glad Lopez won in a very close fight. And the new!!!!
I think Lopez clearly won the first 8 rounds, maybe 1 and 2 where close but from 3-8 he swept it.
The las 4 a think Warrington won at least 3 of those 4. I think Lopez was killing Warrington to the body and he just completely got away from it, and that gave him a chance to rally down the stretch. I’m just glad they gave it to the right man, I’ve seen too many buls**t decisions in the UK. And talking about buls**t, why was Warrington never once warned about head butting?
On another note, the commentators are a complete joke when it comes to calling a fair fight. I get so disgusted listening to those morons. Never fair to no one other than the local fighter. Always over exaggerating everything the local fighter does and rarely calling whatever the foreign fighter will do. They are so incompetent and biased. Always making stupid comments like this:
“Yeah, Lopez had a great round and laded multiple hard shots, but Warrington showed tremendous hart and landed a great jab in the las 10 seconds.” Then the second commentator will say:
“Yes, I think Warrington rallied in the last 10 seconds and that hard jab gave him the round.”
Could not agree more. I don’t usually comment but is getting ridiculous
Sounds like you were describing fights in Mexico judged by Mexican judges!
I’ve seen dozens of terrible decisions made in favor of the local fighter by Mexican judges fighting in Mexico!
Should we keep on ” F’ing doubting Warrinton?”
Lets be honest, neither fighter has anything special, at best they are a bit above average and this is gonna be proven when Lopez faces a good featherweight being my picks Brandon Figueroa or Stephen Fulton. I said before that Lopez and Lara are bad matchup for Warrington and his puffy punches and tonight beside to have watched a decent fight we were served with a refreshing honest verdict
Rematch in Mexicali, Baja California. Run it back in Lopez backyard. Good stuff big ups Venado Lopez al.
Sounds good!
The cartels will get their usual 200% to allow the fight to take place and not hurt any spectator or burn down the venue!
Are really that uninformed and dense?