In a grudge match, IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie “The Blonde Bomber” Bridges (9-1, 4 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over Shannon O’Connell (23-7-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night in the Warrington-Lopez co-feature at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. O’Connell got off to a good start in rounds one and two. Bridges, however, dropped O’Connell in round three and after that it was a one-sided beating until referee Howard Foster stopped the fight at 1:45 of round eight.

Unbeaten WBO #4, WBA #14, IBF #14 middleweight Felix Cash (16-0, 10 KOs) outscored Celso Nevez (9-3-2, 2 KOs) in workmanlike fashion over eight rounds. Referee’s score was 77-75.