SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland:

Unbeaten WBC #9, IBF #15 light heavyweight Pody “The Hammer” McCrory (16-0, 9 KOs) outpointed previously unbeaten Dmytro Fedas (8-1-2, 5 KOs) over eight rounds. The ref scored it 80-72. McCrory suffered a nasty cut over his left eye.

First Direct Arena in Leeds, England:

Unbeaten WBO #4, WBA #14, IBF #14 middleweight Felix Cash (16-0, 10 KOs) outscored Celso Nevez (9-3-2, 2 KOs) in workmanlike fashion over eight rounds. Referee’s score was 77-75.