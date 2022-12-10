By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler showed a public workout before Japanese press people and greatly impressed them with his speed and skills on Thursday at Ohashi gym in Yokohama, Japan. Paul confidently said, “I have a higher IQ than Inoue, who I admit is an excellent boxer. But I saw some defects on his defense. He may have his fight plan, but I also have my fight plan, too. My asset is a boxing brain, with which I wish to be victorious.”

Butler displayed good form, moved well, and proved he’s a good technician. Inoue’s manager/promoter Hideyuki Ohashi said after his workout, “Joe, Paul Butler is a better boxer than we thought, and he can punch. We must be careful.”

The four-belt unification bout will take place soon.



