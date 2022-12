Weights from Philadelphia Jonathan Rodriguez 119.5 vs. Nestor Robledo 121

James Bernadin 141 vs. William Parra-Smith 141

Rasheed Johnson 147.5 vs. Antonio Wattell 151

Julian Gonzalez 130 vs. Eric Manriquez 131

Alexis Araiza Mones 116.5 vs. Devany Cuevas Torres 114 Venue: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com, 1st Bell: 7 PM

