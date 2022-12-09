WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) will defend his title against the WBC Silver beltholder Noel Mikaelyan (26-2, 11 KOs) on Saturday, January 21 at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai. Hall of Fame promoter Don King has called the card, “Let Freedom Ring! Clash of the Champions!”

“These are the two best cruiserweights in the world,” said King. “We are going to give Miami and boxing fans across the country another action-packed boxing card. Makabu will show the world once again why he is number one and Mikaelyan is out to prove he’s the best.”

Looks like the co-feature will be Jonathan “King” Guidry (18-1-2, 11 KOs) against former WBC heavyweight champion Bermane “B.ware” Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs).