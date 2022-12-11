By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Roarke Knapp produced a fine performance to outscore the experienced Mexican Dante Jardon over ten rounds in a junior middleweight fight at the Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday night. In was a confident Knapp (69.80kg) who came out at the bell to win the first round with some sharp lefts and rights to the head of Jardon (69,80kg). It was toe-to-toe action through round two and in round three the 24-year-old Knapp sent Jardon down on to his haunches after a straight right to the head.

It looked like an early night for Knapp, but the rugged Jardon fought back after losing the fourth round, as Knapp was unable to land with a big shot again. Using all his years of experience the 33-year-old Jardon came back at the South African, but it was not enough as Knapp was a worthy winner at the end of ten rounds. Judge Mvandaba scored it 97-92 and judges Thando Xamlashe and Namhle Tyluba had 97-92 and 96-93. Knapp improved his record 15-1-1, 11 KOs, and Jardon’s record dropped to 35-9, 25 KOs.

BRANDON THYSSE OUTSCORES CRISTIANO NDOMBASSY

In another closely fought encounter also at junior middleweight, South Africa’s Brandon Thysse won on a ten round unanimous points decision against Cape Town based Angolan Cristiano Ndombassey. Using his jab, the 28-year-old Thysse (69,40kg) came out fast to score with stinging shots to the head in rounds one and two against the well-conditioned 34-year-old Ndombassy. However, Ndombassey came back at Thysse throughout the fight in this intense encounter with both fighters clashing heads on occasions.

In the end, it was the faster of hands of Thysse and cleaner punches that gave him a hard-earned victory. The scores were 97-93, 96-95 and way out 98-93 all in favor of Thysse. Thysse improved his record to 15-3-1, 12 KOs, and Ndombassey’s announced record to 14-7, 12 KOs.

AKANI PHUZI WINS NUMBER THREE AGAINST MULLER.

In a grueling encounter, Akani Phuzi (90.50kg) emerged as the winner against Johnny Muller (90.60kg) at cruiserweight. This was their third fight with Muller winning the first two. There was very little science in the fight with both fighters working in close and a lot of mauling and pushing as the 28-year-old Phuzi did enough to edge it against the 30-year-old Muller. The scores were 98-97, 96-93 and 96-94.

Phuzi improved his record to 13-2, 6 KOs, and Muller’s record dropped 23-10-2, 14 KOs.

UNDERCARD

Junior bantamweight: Ricardo Malajika W tko 8 Sihle Jelwana.

Light heavyweight: Bryan Thysse W pts 4 Michael Head.

The tournament was presented by Golden Gloves Promotions.