WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) successfully defended his title with a sixth round knockout against WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan (29-4-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford broke down Avanesyan, then laid him out with a crushing right hook. Time was 2:14.
As expected, Bud and Spence will be 40 by the time they fight
Bud did what he had to do
Now get in the ring with Spence!
Bud barely mentioned Spence’s name. Pac obviously next. Pathetic
Only thing I learned is how bad Crawford is from the Ortho.
so Bud claims to be the best and yet crawfished his way out a Spence fight pointing the finger at him he chose Avnesyan instead of Ortiz or Ennis? sounds like he has become the new king cherry picker
Good for Crawford. Hope he gets his money.
Team Spence,, step up and fight.
Great win for Crawford and good to see him stay busy. At 35, he’s in a race against Father Time however. He wants big money fights, seeks these matchups while he’s still able to get into peak form. People are screaming for him to fight Spence, but Spence wants no part of a Crawford who can still reach peak. At 32, Spence can bide his time, but he seems to be accident prone. He was just in another vehicle collision in Dallas, and luckily only escaped with a leg injury. More delays. I suspect Spence and his people want to wait until Crawford shows signs of age-related decline and vulnerability, maybe when Crawford turns 45.
I don’t think Spence can beat Crawford. Spence had a surprisingly difficult time beating tough Shawn Porter, who I consider a fighting caveman. Porter nearly beat Spence. Porter was unconventional and aggressive, threw punches at unexpected times and unconventional angles. This prevented Spence from robotically walking his man down, perfecting his timing, and controlling from a distance. Crawford far more dangerous than Porter, and has the ability and power to seriously hurt Spence with a punch Spence never saw coming. Crawford is simply too versatile, too clever, and too dangerous for Spence…hence the delay caused entirely by Spence and his people. I’m not a fan of fighters who don’t want to test their own skills against a talented champion opponent who is at his best. This is why I’m not a big fan of Error Spence. Too much marketing, hype, posturing, delay. Not enough substance.
I hope Crawford stays busy. Good to see him do his thing against a tough, motivated opponent who had nothing to lose and appreciated the opportunity.
If Crawford got 10 million for this no way he fights Spence.Next up Adrien Broner, then Crawford will call out Canelo. That’s the only fight that Crawford can get what he is asking for. As crazy as it as it sounds it’s a markable fight in this climate of delusional fighters
The results are a surprise to absolutely no one. I’m more interested in seeing the buy-rate numbers of this fight.