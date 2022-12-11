Crawford KOs Avanesyan in six WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) successfully defended his title with a sixth round knockout against WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan (29-4-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford broke down Avanesyan, then laid him out with a crushing right hook. Time was 2:14. Teofimo wins split decision over Martin Cyborg victorious in boxing match Like this: Like Loading...

