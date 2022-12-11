Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Sandor Martin (40-3, 13 KOs) in a super lightweight battle on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Martin’s nose bled profusely after apparently being broken in a first round head clash. Martin scored a flash knockdown with a short right hook in round two, but the bout never really heated up. Lopez stalked while Martin boxed and moved. In the end, judges had it 95-94 Martin, 97-92, 96-93 Lopez.

Like this: Like Loading...