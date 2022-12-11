Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Sandor Martin (40-3, 13 KOs) in a super lightweight battle on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Martin’s nose bled profusely after apparently being broken in a first round head clash. Martin scored a flash knockdown with a short right hook in round two, but the bout never really heated up. Lopez stalked while Martin boxed and moved. In the end, judges had it 95-94 Martin, 97-92, 96-93 Lopez.
Top Boxing News
Even Teo knows he lost. Before the 10th round, he was about to quit in his corner from frustration. Total robbery.
Can’t say “about to quit” in the 10th because he came out and had a decent 10th. But yeah he did look very frustrated.
Am I the only one that thought Martin was robbed? As much as I like Teo, I had Marting winning easily by at least 4 points.
After Kambosos dismantled him, does he still The Takeover or is just a Leftover?
Good one!
This sport is a an absolute JOKE!!!!!
Lopez lost that fight. Those scorecards were absolute GARBAGE!!! So sick of this crap. Lopez is nothing special, he got an absolute gift tonight.
Sandor should have gotten credit for the knockdown in round 6. Yep doesn’t seem so dominant at the top level. Starting to look like a shooting star to me, a lost of flash and ah but gonna burn out real soon. I can see him losing to Haney and in a rematch with Loma. I think he probably should have lost tonight. You could see on his face when they were reading the scorecards that he wouldn’t have been surprised with a draw or worse. He needs to drop dad as his trainer or it’s pretty much over.
*round 7 knockdown
There is no way Tio the one hit wonder won that fight am I the only one
Horrible decision.
The Take Over has become The Fake Over. He is 17-2 as far as I am concerned. Prograis will smoke him.
Martin is tough fight for anyone, imagine if he had one punch knockout power
Imagine if Rigondeaux has the punching power of Wilder.
Lopez is one dimensional as all he relies on is one punch at a time thinking he’s going to score the one hitter quitter. He’s also always open to counters as he keeps his hands down and lunges in without the jab. He does not have a good jab as Andre Ward, incorrectly alluded to. He can’t beat the job guys at 140 IMO, namely Taylor and Prograis.
Teo, loss this fight and he knows it. He will never fight the elite and his confidence is totally gone.
Those scores were off, Sandor did well enough to deserve the victory for sure
Teo on the other side did good but to say he won 8 rounds is not true
I feel like Teo has other stuff going on that its affecting his boxing career
Between rounds before the 7th
His father is talking to him and Teo just has a look in his face like he is listening but not paying attention, later in another round he does not want tug o sit and just looks like he is ready for the night to be over, I feel bad for the guy cause it just feels as if he is s carrying a cross that he cant let go…the last footage where he is questioning himself was tough and the image of him walking to his locker room crying was to me heartbreaking
I hope and wish him good health these fighters risk their lives for our entertainment and we as fans forget or don’t want to be real and realize that they are human too
The referee stoll a Knock out in Round 6. The judges r corrupt, especial one who scores 97-92 with one ko. It’s a fucking schame for all we loves boxing, Teofilo only hit Sándor Martin with the head. FUCKING SCHAME!!
The second knockdown should have counted, It made the big difference in the fight! Lots of credit to martin for fighting with a fracture bleeding nose and cut eye from teo heabutting and lasting the entire fight!
This whole new era of boxing is all hype!! From teo to tank Devin at least is willing to fight everyone while Ryan is waiting to fight anyone damn I miss the good old days when we where willing to fight anyone who crossed our paths thanks to mayweather these guys think that they ARE BOXING so many great fighters that don’t have the recognition or amateur back round but have the professional game in them. Nowadays I guess the loud mouths are what gets recognized damn the sport has changed.
Lopez won. Martin did nothing. He didn’t do all this boxing yall said he did. Lopez landed the more significant shots every round and stalked all night. That running bullshit not cutting it.
Noccowt, you’re the only person who thinks teo won even the entire Lopez team think and know he lost. After the fight teo was asking if he still had it.
Lopez has a tremendous amount of flaws in his style and I believe he can improve them and be much better but he needs to dump his dad! Dad is the problem, he took him as far as he could have taken him as a matter of fact I think it has been Teo’s talent and not his coach that has gotten him this far. I hope he reads this and he reflects and makes the best decision for his career and that would be to dump his dad as his coach!
Lopez is what all of us aficionados refer to as a hype job. His claim to fame was getting a close decision over an injured one armed Lomachenko who was already passed his prime. Teo has done nothing since and never will again. He will get brutally KO’d if he fights Prograis. If Martin wasn’t butted in the 1st he would’ve beaten hype boy.
For a man who runs his mouth like he’s the second coming of Sugar Ray Robinson, he certainly disappointed in this fight. Unimpressive. He didn’t deserve this win. It’s looking as if loudmouth Lopez is overrated after all. I’d like to see he and Ryan Garcia mix it up.
LOL Ryan Garcia and Lopez are too busy calling out 135-pounders even though they’re both 140. They’ll never fight each other.
Easy work for Teo. I gave 9 of the 12 rounds. You can’t run all night and expect to win rounds, even if you are landing more. Ring generalship! I’ll like tee Teo move up 2-3 weight divisions immediately. He’s ready.
You can’t run all night and win rounds, even if you are landing more???
Weird. Pretty sure that’s how Mayweather won almost all of his fights.
How did you give Lopez 9 of 12 rounds when it was only a 10 round fight! “Easy work” huh?
Close fight, but Martin’s crappy negative style lost him the fight. Teo didn’t do much, didn’t cut off the ring and his tactics weren’t great, but Martin left it in the hands of the judges. Very little activity. Teo pressed the action and Martin lost the last round and celebrated prematurely. Lopez has no idea how to fight coming forward. It’s as simple as marching forward with your hands up and trapping your foe on the ropes. Typical fighter who fell in love with power and abandoned simple fundamentals. That simple adjustment will turn him into an effective aggressor. He lucky to win this fight. He looked like shit
Robbery. Incompetent Judges.
Yes, this took place in NYC. Home of The Robberies.
A split decision likely means Lopez lost.