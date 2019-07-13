By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Undefeated lightweight knockout artist Joseph Adorno (13-0, 11 KOs) blasted out tough Dominican Adriano Ramirez (10-4, 6 KOs) in the opening bout of the evening. Adorno controlled the bout right from the opening bell with pinpoint jabs. He stepped up the pace in the second round and dropped Ramirez with a left hook. Ramirez rose to his feet, but it was to no avail, as a bristling three punch combination sent him back to the canvas for the final time at 1:12 of the second round.