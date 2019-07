By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Undefeated lightweight prospect Jousce Gonzalez (9-0-1, 9 KOs) of Glendora, California stopped Jorge Padrón (3-4, 3 KOs) of Mexico. Gonzalez scored two knockdowns in the opening round. Padrón was down again in the second from a hard right as referee Jack Reiss stopped the fight at 2:15 of the second.