British middleweight beltholder Liam Williams (21-2-1, 16 KOs) scored a second round KO over Karim Achour (27-6-3, 4 KOs). Time was 1:51. Achour down twice in round two. Williams claimed the vacant WBC silver middleweight title.

Unbeaten super featherweight Archie Sharp (16-0, 8 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Jordan McCorry (18-6-1, 4 KOs) to retain his WBO Euro belt. Scores 98-91 3x. McCorry down in round three.

Unbeaten super flyweight Sunny Edwards (12-0, 4 KOs) outboxed Hiram Gallardo (12-3-2, 4 KOs) over a mostly dull ten rounds. Score was 99-90 across the board. Gallardo down in round two. Edwards picked up the vacant IBF International belt.