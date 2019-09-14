Seven-division world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (37-1-1, 27 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten WBO female featherweight champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-1, 4 KOs) by one-sided ten round unanimous decision on Friday night at the Hulu Theater inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Serrano battered Hardy from pillar to post in round one, but Hardy made it out of the round and gamely went the full ten. Scores were 98-91, 98-91, 98-92. Serrano also picked up the WBC interim and “Queen of Brooklyn” belts with the win.

Heavyweight Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (18-1 12 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Sergey Kuzmin (15-1 11 KOs) in a clash for the WBA Intercontinental title. Hunter dropped Kuzmin in round five en route to a 117-110 verdict across the board. Hunter is the son of former heavyweight contender from the 1990s Mike “The Bounty” Hunter.

In a bout between unbeaten welterweights, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov (8-0, 4 KOs) destroyed Reshard Hicks (12-1-1, 6 KOs) in the first round. Yeleussinov dropped Hicks in round one, then finished him with a follow up barrage that laid out Hicks face first. Referee Ron Lipton waved it off at 2:38.

2016 Olympic bronze medalist Murodjon “MJ” Akmadeliav (7-0, 6 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO Over late sub Wilner Soto (22-6, 12 KOs) in a super bantamweight bout. Time was 1:56. Akmadeliav was originally slated to challenge WBA/IBF superbantam champion Daniel Roman who pulled out with an injury.

In his pro debut, 3x amateur heavyweight champion Magomedrasul Majidov (1-0, 1 KO) survived a second round knockdown to stop Ed Fountain (12-7, 5 KOs) in round four.

Super lightweight Wesley Ferrer (14-1-1, 7 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Larry Fryers (11-2, 4 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

Super bantamweight Darren Cunningham (10-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Jonathan Lecona Rivas (18-25-5, 6 KOs) over six.

Debuting lightweight Christian Bermudez laid out Jonathan Conde (1-3, 1 KO) with a left hook at 1:56 of round two.

Featherweight Ray “Savage” Ford (4-0, 1 KO) won a four round unanimous decision over Rafael Castillo (1-4, 0 KOs). Scores were 40-36 3x.